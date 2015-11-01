Arsenal flew out of the traps in the earlier stages of this summer transfer window, as they were inked to the likes of Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe, Thomas Lemar and Alexandre Lacazette of Lyon, and looked to offload reliable striker Olivier Giroud.



It seemed that there had been a change at North London, and, pulling no punches, they eventually brought in Lacazette in club record transfer of £47m plus add-ons, after bolstering their left flank, with last season’s Bundesliga team of the year player Sead Kolasinac coming to the Emirates on a free transfer.



But then the engine suddenly stopped and most the transfer stories circled around Alexis Sanchez’ possible departure to Premier League rivals Manchester City and German giants Bayern Munich.



News filtered through the Arsenal camp that they were happy with the signings made so far, despite spending minimal amounts and succumbing to a 4-0 defeat to fresh-faced Liverpool.



More bad news from the transfer window as Barcelona seem to have set their sights on Mesut Ozil as they have not managed to wrap up any deal for either Riyad Mahrez or Philippe Coutinho.



The window has been a testing time for many Gunner fans, and probably a final straw for some, especially with the sky-high prices for tickets. It’s doubtful that an F.A win or even a Champions League spot would bring a smile back on the faces of the red members of North London



​By Jacque Talbot