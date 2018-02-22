Arsenal-AC Milan & Dinamo Kyiv-Lazio: predicted line-ups

AC Milan and Lazio play the return leg of the Europa League round of 16 tonight. The rossoneri need to win 3-0 away if they want to qualify for the next stage of the competition whilst Lazio will ‘only’ need to win away from home.



AC Milan, in fact lost their San Siro opener for 2-0 while Lazio picked up a home 2-2 draw against the Ukraine side one week ago.



​Both games will be played at 9.05 pm Italy time, check out the predicted line-ups for both games:



ARSENAL (4-2-3-1): Cech; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny Kolasinac; Ramsey, Xhaka; Mkhitaryan, Wilshere, Ozil; Welbeck. Coach: Wenger

AC MILAN (4-4-2): G. Donnarumma; Borini, Bonucci, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Suso, Kessiè, Montolivo, Calhanoglu; Andrè Silva, Cutrone. Coach: Gattuso



DINAMO KYIV (4-2-3-1): Boyko; Kedziora, Burda, Kadar, Pivaric; Shepelev, Buyalskiy; Moroziuk, Shaparenko, Tsygankov; Moraes. Coach:Coach: Khatskevich

LAZIO (3-5-1-1): Strakosha; Bastos, De Vrij, Radu; Marusic, Parolo, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulic; Felipe Anderson; Immobile. Coach: Inzaghi.

