Arsenal-AC Milan: Live updates and confirmed lineups

• Arsenal have progressed from each of their 11 previous European knockout ties when they’ve won the first leg away from home (excluding qualifiers).

• Milan haven’t recovered from a two-goal first leg deficit to progress in a European tie since October 1985, when they eliminated Auxerre 4-3 on aggregate in the first round of the UEFA Cup despite losing 3-1 in the first leg.

• The Gunners, meanwhile, have never failed to progress in a European tie (including qualifiers) when they’ve won the first leg by two or more goals, progressing 24 times.

• No Italian side has ever won an away match in London in the Europa League (P6 W0 D3 L3), with five sides failing to win – Roma, Juventus, Lazio, Inter Milan and Fiorentina (twice).

• Arsenal have won five and drawn one of their last six home European matches (including qualifiers) against Italian opposition, conceding no goals in those games.

• Should Arsenal qualify, they will reach the quarter-final of a European competition for the first time since 2009/10 in the Champions League.

• Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been involved in eight goals in his last 12 Europa League matches (7 goals, 1 assist).

• Arsenal haven’t lost back to back home matches in European competition in the same season since October 1999, losing to Barcelona and Fiorentina in the Champions League at Wembley.