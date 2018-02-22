Arsenal-AC Milan: Live updates and confirmed lineups
15 March at 20:05
• Milan haven’t recovered from a two-goal first leg deficit to progress in a European tie since October 1985, when they eliminated Auxerre 4-3 on aggregate in the first round of the UEFA Cup despite losing 3-1 in the first leg.
• The Gunners, meanwhile, have never failed to progress in a European tie (including qualifiers) when they’ve won the first leg by two or more goals, progressing 24 times.
• No Italian side has ever won an away match in London in the Europa League (P6 W0 D3 L3), with five sides failing to win – Roma, Juventus, Lazio, Inter Milan and Fiorentina (twice).
• Arsenal have won five and drawn one of their last six home European matches (including qualifiers) against Italian opposition, conceding no goals in those games.
• Should Arsenal qualify, they will reach the quarter-final of a European competition for the first time since 2009/10 in the Champions League.
• Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been involved in eight goals in his last 12 Europa League matches (7 goals, 1 assist).
• Arsenal haven’t lost back to back home matches in European competition in the same season since October 1999, losing to Barcelona and Fiorentina in the Champions League at Wembley.
Go to comments