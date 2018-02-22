Arsenal ace already calls Aubameyang disappointing

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looks “a shadow of the player he was at Dortmund” following a €65 million move to Arsenal, says Alan Smith.



He arrived at Emirates Stadium amid much fanfare, with a prolific strike rate suggesting that he could be the man to rejuvenate Arsene Wenger’s faltering side.



Aubameyang has, however, become another victim of the malaise in north London and despite netting two times in five appearances, is struggling to show his true colors.



Former Gunners striker Smith told Sky Sports on a big-money addition following a disjointed display in a 2-1 defeat at Brighton: "He looked a shadow of the player he was at Dortmund.”



"Even he, in the short time he's been at Arsenal, has been affected by the mood. He got his goal with a little flick, but he's not the player I hoped he would be.”



“I’m not saying he's a bad player, but it's a malaise through the dressing room and he's been affected."