Arsenal defenderclaims that the Gunners have a psychological problem when they come up against the big clubs. The 31-year-old Frenchman has been quoted by The Sun who writes that last week’s 5-1 drubbing at the hands of Bayern Munich was a perfect example of this.

Koscielny stated in a recent interview that; “We have up and down results. It's a mental problem. We have the technical and physical qualities. We have to make an effort for the whole game. Against big teams you need more than talent. It takes more commitment, helping your teammates to defend. You have to find other reserves.”



The big defender went on to add that; "In certain games we lacked the knack, determination in challenges. We're in a difficult situation and we have to stick together. We have to hate losing."



Arsenal currently sit 4th in the Premier League and are in a battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League. The second-leg of their last 16 tie in this year’s competition in two weeks’ time, looks to be academic.