Arsenal ace has eyes on Europa League trophy
14 September at 16:55Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has stated that he wants to win the Europa League more than any other player, according the Daily Star.
Arsenal start their Europa League campaign against Cologne tonight, and the French goal-grabber has all eyes on the trophy.
“This year I want to go further and reach the final, which is in Lyon,” Lacazette said.
“I’m the player who is the hungriest to win it, because playing in the final in front of my friends and family would be great. Having said that, we can't think too far ahead.
We should think about our match this week and take it game by game.
“It’s a good test because it's a European competition, although we do want to play in the Champions League.
“It's what we have to do this season. We have to win it. That's our target and it would be another trophy for the club. That would be good for this season.”
