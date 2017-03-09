Arsenal have spoken out about Coach Arsene Wenger.

​Wenger has come under fire for his stubborn tactics and unwillingness to spend to compete after his men were annihilated 10-2 on aggregate by Bayern Munich in the Champions League Round of 16.

​They have not survived that round since 2009-2010, despite not missing an edition of the European Cup and boasting one of the biggest budgets in Europe, as well the most expensive season ticket in the Premier League.

Here is the full statement:

“We are fully aware of the attention currently focused on the club and understand the debate. We respect that fans are entitled to their different individual opinions but we will always run this great football club with its best long-term interests at heart.

"Arsène has a contract until the end of the season. Any decisions will be made by us mutually and communicated at the right time in the right way.”