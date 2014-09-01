Arsenal and Barcelona alerted as Psg star claims he is ‘not comfortable ’ with new system
18 September at 17:08Arsenal and Barcelona are reported to be interested in Psg star Adrien Rabiot. The Gunners had been chasing the Frenchman for very long time whilst the former clubs’ legend Emanuel Petit named his compatriot as one of the possible heirs of Andres Iniesta at the Camp Nou.
Talking to L’Equipe at the end of yesterday’s Lyon clash, Rabiot revealed that he feels not comfortable with Psg’s new 4-2-3-1 system.
“We were a little worse [today], that was the game where we were most in trouble. But we were able to remain solid. And even if we are not as good, we win this match, so it's good. Usually, we manage better the balls of opposing bullets. That is what put us in difficulty. This has also been the case on their defense-attack transition, as they go very quickly ahead. We're a little less comfortable than in 4-3-3, because we're less used to it, it's normal. We work on this pattern in training. To assimilate it, it is also necessary to work it in a match, but it will come.”
