Julian Draxler was rumored to have been a potential departure from PSG this summer. The player spoke to Bein Sports regarding his stay in the French capital and on the struggle to find space in a super-crowded crop of top players. "I also sent a signal to Paris, which means that they will be able to count on me. Neymar and Mbappé? One of the strongest players and one of the best talents in the world... Some purchases come in a club like this." But there is no escape route from France for the German, who wants to fight for his place. "For me a transfer has never been a theme. I will not leave the club consciously, because I want to compete for my place.”

ON EMERY - “Emery? He made me understand that he will continue to keep me in his plans. I do not have a privileged position in this squad, I have to earn my place in the team. And that's what I'll do. I enjoy playing with players at this level in the team. It is normal that in the top five teams in Europe there is this competition. Bayern does the same thing."