Arsenal and Chelsea dealt transfer blow as starlet announces Barcelona stay
24 April at 18:00Chelsea and Arsenal are likely to miss out on one of their summer targets as Barcelona starlet Abel Ruiz, 18.
Ruiz’s contract expires in June but talks between his agent and the club’s board are said to have lead to an agreement.
Barcelona are set to extend the stay of the promising striker after that many other starlets had left the club joining other top clubs in Europe.
The U19 Spain International has confirmed that talks with the clubs are going the right way.
“We are in talks and we could close the deal in the coming days”, the promising striker told Sport.
“I don’t see myself playing for any other club”.
No way Chelsea, Arsenal and Juventus will manage to sign the versatile striker who won the Uefa Youth Cup yesterday beating Chelsea 3-0.
Ruiz claimed the spotlight with one goal and one assist. The 18-year-old has three goals in five appearances with Spain U19 squad.
Pic courtesy of Tribuna.com
