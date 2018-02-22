Arsenal and Chelsea given fresh encouragement in Allegri pursuit
23 April at 11:05According to the latest reports from Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, Juventus will relieve Massimiliano Allegri of his duties should they fail to win the Scudetto this season.
Last night’s 1-0 defeat at home to Napoli leaves the Bianconeri just a single point ahead of the Partenopei, hence their chances of securing a seventh consecutive league title are at serious risk.
Indeed, the Tuscan tactician is set to meet with his superiors in the coming weeks to discuss whether they intend to continue their working relationship. However, fresh doubts over his future at the club have surfaced in the wake of a hugely underwhelming performance against Maurizio Sarri’s side.
Meanwhile, the former Cagliari and AC Milan boss remains a managerial target for Premier League duo Arsenal and Chelsea. Their respective hierarchies will surely be encouraged by the mounting speculation over his future in Turin.
Check out our gallery as we reveal who else could replace Arsène Wenger in charge of the Gunners.
(Tuttosport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments