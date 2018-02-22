Arsenal and Chelsea hope as Ancelotti rejects Italy job
29 April at 09:55Carlo Ancelotti has rejected a chance to become the next Italy coach, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports.
The former AC Milan, Psg, Chelsea and Real Madrid boss is reported to have contacted the FIGC vice-commissioner Alessandro Costacurta to inform him about his decision of declining the azzurri offer.
Ancelotti will make his decision official in the coming days but his choice to reject the Italy job gives Chelsea and Arsenal hope as the Italian manager has made clear that he is waiting for the offer of a big club.
Both Premier League giants have been linked with welcoming the manager’s services as both Antonio Conte and Arsene Wenger are set to leave London in the summer.
According to Sky Sport, Ancelotti has already reached an agreement with a new club.
As for the next Italy manager, La Gazzetta claims that Mancini is now in pole position to take over at Coverciano even if Zenit won’t let the Italian manager leave so easily. Claudio Ranieri is also being monitored by the FIGC.
