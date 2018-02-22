Arsenal and Chelsea managerial target reaffirms faith in Monaco project
21 March at 13:45During an interview with Portuguese sports newspaper O Jogo, Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim has insisted there is no chance of him leaving the Principality club this summer. Here is what he had to say:
“Looking towards the end of the season, I will have two years left on my contract and I’m happy at Monaco. It’s a club that has always believed in me and has always supported me.”
Indeed, the former Braga and Sporting CP boss has been linked with a move to the Premier League come the end of the campaign, given that Arsenal and Chelsea could both be searching for new managers if Arsène Wenger and Antonio Conte leave their respective posts.
However, despite seeing his budget slashed shortly after taking charge of Les Monégasques, the Venezuela-born tactician has always maintained he enjoys his work and takes a great deal of pride in developing the club’s vast array of young talents.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
