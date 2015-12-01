Arsenal and Chelsea ready to battle it out for a young Portuguese winger
12 March at 21:15According to the Sun, Arsenal and Chelsea are ready to battle it out for a young Portuguese striker, Wolverhampton's Helder Costa. The youngster (born in 1994) has scored 10 goals in 37 appearances so far this season as he is the top scorer of his club.
Costa was initially on loan from Portuguese club Benfica but Wolverhampton acquired him for 15 million euros as he signed a deal with the club till 2021. It seems like it will take 20 million sterling pounds to get him as the competition grows for the young winger.
Chelsea are first in the EPL standings as they are already planning to reinforce their roster for next season (a season that will see them return to the champions league). Arsenal on the other hand are currently fifth as they have many uncertainties going forward. It will be a long summer and most likely a very heated one too for many clubs ...
