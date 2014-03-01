More and more teams are jumping on the Keita Balde Diao bandwagon.

Valued at around 30 million, the former Barcelona star is on awful terms with Lazio, and looks set to leave this summer.

Rossoneri Sporting Director Mirabelli has already met with his agents, while Juventus have also expressed an interest of late, seeing their tendency to sign players who deals are expiring.

Keita is at breaking point with Lazio: he won’t sign a new deal (it expires next summer), is reported to have refused a call-up for the Coppa Italia win over Inter, left the Christmas party when president Lotito was about to stand up and talk, and has recently been criticized by fans for his poor work ethic.

Caught clubbing with Mamadou Tounkara after defeat in the recent derby, Keita was the subject of a poster from the Ultras, who told the two players to pipe down.

(via Gazzamercato) report that Chelsea and Arsenal have joined Manchester United in the race for the 21-year-old star.United have also been linked to the Senegalese international by Repubblica, with Jorge Mendes trying to mediate a move between the two sides.