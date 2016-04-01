Arsenal and Chelsea target 'wants to play for a top six club', says boss
02 August at 12:30Leicester City attacker Riyad Mahrez has been linked with a move away from the King Power stadium for several weeks now, with sides Arsenal and Chelsea monitoring the situation.
But now, according to the Daily Mail, Foxes boss Craig Shakespeare has come out to say that the Algeria international does indeed want a transfer out, but the club are yet to receive any formal bids yet – and if they won’t budge if an offer does come in but the prices isn’t right.
Shakespeare said, ‘He wants to play for a top six club,’ said the Leicester manager. ‘If we don’t get an offer from a top six club, he stays. If that offer comes in and it’s not enough, he stays. It is quite clear for me at the moment, he has made that statement but he is our player.
‘I picked him for 60 minutes, he performed. Is it doing my head in? It’s part and parcel of the transfer window. If you let it, it can affect you. But my job is to make sure the players are focussed on every training session and every game.’
Jacque Talbot
Follow: @Jac_Talbot
