Arsenal and Chelsea warned by Tardelli’s words on Allegri
27 April at 17:50Former Juventus midfielder Marco Tardelli has warned Bianconeri fans to be careful what they wish for in a letter published by Turin-based newspaper La Stampa ahead of tomorrow night’s Derby d’Italia clash against Inter. Here is what he had to say on recent criticism directed towards coach Massimiliano Allegri:
“Dear Juventus fans, I do not understand the derogatory and hostile behaviour being directed towards a coach who, with quality and dedication, has helped Juve to win many trophies. You have decided to use Allegri as a scapegoat, without wanting to do a thorough analysis of the situation. I only blame the management for the Bonucci case…
“As for the rest, I think that the players are not making the difference that they should be at this stage of the season. Why not reflect on the total absence of Dybala and Higuaín, or the injuries which have forced the coach’s hand at times.
Do you think it is easy to win the Champions League? The players have to make decisions for themselves at times – that is what makes the difference. Do you really think that Allegri asked wanted to play defensively against Napoli? I don’t believe it. Respect him and let him stay at Juve. It would be the right thing.”
(La Stampa)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
