Arsenal and Everton handed blow as Sevilla agree deal for Inter star
30 January at 20:00Inter Milan have been active buying and selling players in this January transfer window. They have added Lisandro Lopez and Rafinha as they let go of Joao Mario and Nagatomo of late. There isn't much time left as Marcelo Brozovic's future is in doubt. Arsenal, Everton and Sevilla all like him very much so as the coming hours will be crucial in his case.
THE DETAILS - As Sky Sport reported (via FootballItalia), Brozovic arrived earlier on at the Hotel Melia in Milano alongside his agent Miroslav Bicanic to evaluate some offers. It had been reported that Sevilla offered Inter a loan with an option to buy set at 25 million euros. It now seems like Sevilla improved their offer as Sky Sport Italia are reporting that Inter and Sevilla agreed on a 1 million euros loan with an option to buy set at 28 million euros. Sevilla have also had discussions with the Croatian as they are trying to convince him of their proposal. It's seemingly now all on him...
Sevilla aren't the only ones as Arsenal and Everton also have interest in him. According to Corriere dello Sport, Everton offered Davy Klaassen in exchange for Brozovic. This doesn't seem to be something that interests Inter Milan as they would like to get a hefty chunk of money for him. They had acquired him for 7 million euros as they would like to get 25-30 million euros for him now. Time will tell but Pastore's future will have a big impact on Brozovic...
