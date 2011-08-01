Arsenal and Everton join Juve in race for €40m France star

Reports in Spain suggest Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi is back on Arsenal’s list of transfer targets, having fallen out with the Sevilla coach Eduardo Berizzo during their 3-3 draw with Liverpool in the Champions League. He is yet to apologise to the club, and could be tempted by a return to the Premier League next season.



Arsenal could be tempted to pay his €40 million release clause, which they considered doing so last summer when it seemed inevitable he would join Serie A champions Juventus.



Meanwhile, new Everton boss Sam Allardyce has identified the former Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City man as a player he would like to strengthen his squad with in January. Big Sam even admitted looking into the possibility of him qualifying to play for England on residency grounds, during his short tenure as Three Lions chief.



The former Bolton manager is also weighing up a move for Watford striker Troy Deeney, who he is a long-standing admirer of.



(Mirror Online)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)