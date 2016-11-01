Premier League duo Arsenal and Everton are set to continue pursuing their interest in AC Milan striker Andre Silva, reports say.

The Portuguese striker Silva, now 22, has endured a struggle at AC Milan since he joined from Porto this past summer for a 38 million euros fee. He has failed to find the back of the net even once in the Serie A in 12 appearances, but has six times in just as many appearances in the Europa League for the rossoneri.

The English media reports that Milan are willing to listen to offers for the Portuguese star, who had failed to impress neither Vincenzo Montella nor has he impressed Rino Gattuso since Montella was axed from his post at the helm of affairs at the San Siro.

Everton, who don’t have a proper quality striker apart from Oumar Niasse, are also looking to make a move for a striker as they look to consolidate their position inside the top ten. Arsenal too can look at the former Porto man, as they look to finish inside the top four this season.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)