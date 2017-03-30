Arsenal and Inter given transfer boost as Juve retire from race to sign French star
11 May at 16:10Juventus have retired from the race to sign Lyon star Corentin Tolisso, according to various reports in Italy. The Old Lady had been heavily linked with replacing the France International but Allegri’s recent tactical swap have made the signing of a new centre midfielder no longer a priority for the Champions League finalists.
The bianconeri offered € 40 million to sign Tolisso during the winter transfer window, but Lyon opted to postpone the player’s sale with the Old Lady who is reportedly not interested anymore in the French midfielder.
Lyon, however, won’t struggle to find suitors interested in the 23-year-old star. Tolisso is also being linked with moves to Arsenal and Inter and both European giants could make offers to sign the talented midfielder in the summer.
Neither the Gunners nor the nerazzurri, however, are likely to play the Champions League next season and it remains to be seen whether Tolisso will accept to join a club that won’t play Europe’s elite competition next season.
