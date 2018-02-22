Arsenal and Inter target drops Psg exit hint
25 March at 13:27Arsenal and Inter target Javier Pastore has admitted that he could leave his club at the end of the season.
“Leonardo wanted to sign him at Inter, we talked before the Coppa Italia final in 2011 but then he moved to Psg and he took me to France. I think my time at Psg is almost over, I still have one year left in my contract and for now I am only focused on the last part of the season”, Pastore told Tyc Sports.
“I want to win every trophy we can still win but I know nothing about my future. A move to Spain could be an interesting option. I think there will be many changes in the club next season but I don’t think Neymar will leave the club.”
Reports in France claim Psg will offer Inter to sign Pastore in exchange for Mauro Icardi who has a € 110 million release clause included in his contract and only valid from the 1st till the 15th of July.
