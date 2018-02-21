Arsenal and Juve dealt transfer blow as Atletico ace close to China move
22 February at 10:35Atletico Madrid star Ferreira Carrasco is close to moving to the Chinese Super league, Spanish media claim. The Belgian winger was not included in the Europa League squad list for tonight’s clash and reliable Spanish papers like As, confirm the player is on his way to the Far East.
Carrasco had been linked with moves to Arsenal and Juventus in the January transfer window, but both clubs failed to wrap up a deal to sign the talented winger who is now close to leave Europe to begin a new chapter of his career.
According to reports in Spain, Dalian Yifang are close to completing the signing of the 24-year-old who netted the equalizer against Real Madrid in the 2016 Champions League final.
The Chinese Super League side will pay € 60 million to welcome the player’s services. Atletico Madrid will receive € 22.5 million, Monaco (the player’s former club) will get € 7.5 million and € 30 million will be paid in taxes.
The deal is close to being finalized: Juventus and Arsenal must give up and see Carrasco move to China.
