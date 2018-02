Atletico Madrid star Ferreira Carrasco is close to moving to the Chinese Super league, Spanish media claim. The Belgian winger was not included in the Europa League squad list for tonight’s clash and reliable Spanish papers like As, confirm the player is on his way to the Far East. Carrasco had been linked with moves to Arsenal and Juventus in the January transfer window, but both clubs failed to wrap up a deal toAccording to reports in Spain, Dalian Yifang arewho netted the equalizer against Real Madrid in the 2016 Champions League final.The Chinese Super League side will payThe deal is close to being finalized: Juventus and Arsenal must give up and see Carrasco move to China.