Arsenal, AC Milan and Juventus keep monitoring Udinese starlet Jakub Jankto who had has emerged as one of the most promising Serie A players. Scorer of one goal in the opening three Serie A games of the season, the 22-year-old is a very dynamic midfielder who does run up and down the pitch but never lacks of quality. A few months ago the player commented the interest of Arsenal claiming that he dreams of playing in the Premier League one day but his recent social media hint is a huge boost for Juventus’ hopes.



The U21 Czech Republic International, in fact made a draw perfectly representing Juventus star Paulo Dybala. The player posted the portrait on his official Instagram account sparking transfer speculations.



Check out the quality of his work down here, we can ensure you that his performances on the pitch as just as good.





