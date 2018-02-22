In fact, according to La Gazzetta Dello Sport Inter had been following Bernard for quite some time, as scouts closely monitored his situation. However, it has now come to an end, as Inter have decided to back out of the race, due to economic reasons.

As stated by La Gazzetta Dello Sport, the personal demands of Bernard, as well as his entourage, were considered too expensive for Inter, who thus decided to abandon negotiations.

The 25-year-old has played 29 games in all competitions for Shakhtar Donetsk this season, scoring ten goals and assisting four. There is no doubt that he would have added some much-needed creativity to this Inter side, especially since Rafinho is expected to head back to Barcelona once the season ends.

Inter have decided to drop out of the race for Bernard, after failing to agree on terms with the Brazilian playmaker, whose contract expires this summer.