Arsenal and Liverpool submit bids for Real Madrid striker
18 April at 11:45
According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, both Liverpool and Arsenal have submitted bids for Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema. The 29-year-old frontman could be leaving the Santiago Bernabeu this summer after some less than inspiring performances and the portal understands that the Premier League duo are both in the race to grab his signature.
They face competition however, with AC Milan and Inter also known admirers as well as Paris Saint-Germain. Benzema recently stated that he was happy in the Spanish capital and that he would love to commit his future to Los Blancos; President Florentino Perez seems to have other ideas and may use funds collected from any potential sale to bolster the squad ahead of next season.
The same outlet has also claimed that Chelsea play-maker Eden Hazard has already agreed to move to Madrid this summer whilst the club continues to pursue Argentine striker Paulo Dybala despite the 23-year-old having just signed a lucrative new deal with Juventus.
