According to Spanish outlet Don Balon , both Liverpool and Arsenal have submitted bids for Real Madrid strikerThe 29-year-old frontman could be leaving the Santiago Bernabeu this summer after some less than inspiring performances and the portal understands that the Premier League duo are both in the race to grab his signature.

They face competition however, with AC Milan and Inter also known admirers as well as Paris Saint-Germain. Benzema recently stated that he was happy in the Spanish capital and that he would love to commit his future to Los Blancos; President Florentino Perez seems to have other ideas and may use funds collected from any potential sale to bolster the squad ahead of next season.

