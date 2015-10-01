According to reports from Diario Gol, there are three teams tracking Real Madrid hitman Karim Benzema. As noted, Arsenal and Liverpool have considered the French attacker, with Borussia Dortmund also mentioned. For the two Premier League clubs, Benzema is most likely a replacement for the potentially exiting Alexis Sanchez and Coutinho. Meanwhile, with Dembele moving from Dortmund to Barcelona, Benzema would sure up the attack for the Germans as well.

With only days remaining before the transfer window closes, these approaches will likely remain just that, unless there are some serious last minute dealings. As Real Madrid seem to have set their focus on bringing in Mbappe from Monaco, perhaps the negotiations for others hinge upon this mega transfer. Should Mbappe, Sanchez, or Coutinho move from their respective clubs, then this could give space for Benzema to move in to replace them. The same goes for Monaco, who have been linked with Atletico Madrid’s Vietto, perhaps if Mbappe leaves.