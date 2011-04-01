Arsenal and Real Madrid to go head to head for product of Barcelona academy
18 March at 17:08Arsenal and Real Madrid are interested in signing product of Barcelona academy Rafinha whose future at the Nou Camp has been thrown into doubt by Luis Enrique’s decision to leave the Nou Camp at the end of the current campaign.
Spanish outlet Don Balon claims that the two European giants are willing to sign Rafinha in the summer and that the player’s father/agent Mazinho is willing to listen to all offers for his son.
Rafinha’s contract runs until 2020 and he has a release clause of € 75 million included in his current deal with the Nou Camp hierarchy.
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is a long time admirer of the 24-year-old who is a product of Barcelona academy. The Merengues are said to be monitoring the performances of the Spaniard since his time at Celta Vigo although Arsenal and Juventus won’t make it easy for Real Madrid to buy Rafinha in the summer.
