Arsenal and Spurs interested in Bundesliga star

According to German magazine Kicker, both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have registered an interest in signing 25-year-old Danish centre-back Jannik Vestergaard from Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach.



The Hvidovre native has impressed since joining Gladbach from Werder Bremen back in the summer of 2016, which alerted the two North London clubs who are looking to add greater depth to their ranks this month.



However, the Germans are in no rush to sell him at the moment and will only be tempted to do so by a very large offer. Given the fact they lie sixth in the Bundesliga table and remain well in contention to secure Champions League football next season, they would be loathed to lose one of their key players midway through the campaign.



The Gunners, in particular, enjoy a positive relationship with the club hierarchy having signed Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka from them a mere 18 months ago.

(Kicker)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)