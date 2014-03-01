Arsenal and Tottenham tussle for 'next Mbappe'
30 July at 19:04North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are set to battle it out in order to obtain to the services of highly-rated forward Yann Karamoh – a player that has been dubbed as the ‘next Mbappe.’
According to The Daily Express, both teams want to nab the 19-year-old this summer window from Ligue 1 club Caen, but they will have to put out a fee of around £9m.
Karamoh has just 12 months remaining on his contract with the French club, and his side do want to sell him.
During the last campaign, he scored five goals for his side, and impressed many with standout performances for the club.
So, upon hearing about his availability, many top European clubs are eager to purchase him, including the Gunners and the Lilywhites.
The Frenchman has been compared to Mbappe through his pace and versatility. Arsenal had a £87m bid rejected by Monaco for Mbappe, so could see Karamoh as the next option.
By Jacque Talbot
