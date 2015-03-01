Arsenal add Tuchel to post-Wenger era shortlist as BVB eye potential replacement
10 February at 14:13The future of Arsenal boss Arsene Weger is up in the air as the French manager has not been offered a new contract yet with his current agreement expiring in June 2017. Many top-European managers are being linked with the Gunners job and Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is believed to be on top of the Gunners shortlist for the post-Wenger era.
Two days ago the Italian tactician said he couldn’t confirm nor deny rumours linking him with a move to the Premier League at the end of the season and calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that Allegri will be leaving Juventus oce the current campaign ends.
According to reports in England, however, Allegri is the only candidate on Arsenal shortlist.
The North London club, in fact, have also set sights on Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel, one of Germany’s best tacticians in terms of results and playing style.
The 43-year-old is contracted with the Bundesliga giants until 2018 but The Mirror claims BVB are aware of Arsenal’s interest and, in turn, the Bundesliga side have already started their hunt for a potential replacement for Tuchel. According to the British tabloid Hoffenheim boss Nagelsmann could replace Tuchel at the Westfalenstadion should his counterpart reach an agreement with Arsenal.
