Arsenal: AS Roma boss Spalletti emerges as potential replacement for Wenger
12 February at 15:20Arsenal have yet to offer a new contract to their manager Arsene Wenger whose current agreement at the Emirates Stadium expires at the end of the season. Many top-class managers are being linked with replacing the Frenchman including Juventus boss Max Allegri and AS Monaco manager Jardim.
According to Sport Mediaset (via fichajes), however, there is another strong candidate who could replace Wenger at Arsenal in the 2017/18 campaign. The Italian broadcasters report that AS Roma boss Spalletti is emerging as Arsenal’s next potential manager.
The Italian tactician’s contract also expires at the end of the season and there is still no agreement between him and his club.
Spalletti is also said a target of Juventus in case Max Allegri decides to leave the Old Lady at the end of the season. Spalletti has recently claimed that he’s open to move away from AS Roma at the end of the season, although he wants to held contract talks with the club before making a final decision.
#Spalletti gives a supporter the eye after being insulted #CrotoneRoma pic.twitter.com/JahXinfzW6— Calciomercatocom(En) (@CmdotCom_En) February 12, 2017
