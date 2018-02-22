This is the first ever meeting between these sides – Atlético will be the 10th different Spanish side the Gunners have faced in Europe.



Arsenal are appearing in their eighth European semi-final – they have progressed from six of the previous seven, only failing to reach the final in 2008-09 in the Champions League when they lost to Manchester United.



This will be Atlético de Madrid’s third Europa League semi-final, winning over two legs against Liverpool in 2009-10 and Valencia in 2011-12 to reach the final in their previous two.



Arsenal have scored 29 goals in the Europa League this season, more than any other side – in fact, in only one previous European campaign have the Gunners scored more, netting 30 in 1999-2000 when they competed in both the Champions League and the UEFA Cup.



Atletico Madrid have scored 15 goals in their six Europa League games this season, giving them the best goals-per-game average in the competition (2.5).



Arsene Wenger will face his 125th different opponent as Arsenal boss in this match – he has only lost his first match against 10 of the previous 124, and the Frenchman has won each of his last eight matches when facing an opponent for the first time.