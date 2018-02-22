Arsenal-Atletico & Marseille-RB Salzburg: predicted line-ups

Arsenal-Atletico Madrid and Marseille-RB Salzburg play the opening tie of the Europa League semi-finals tonight. The Gunners’ boss Arsene Wenger hopes to end his career at the club with a European trophy that he has never won during his 22-year spell at the club, whilst Simeone’s side is seeking for revenge after being eliminated from the Champions League group stage at hands of Chelsea and Roma.



The Spanish side seem to be the favourites to lift the cup but tonight’s clash will be a very tough one for both clubs.



Check out the predicted line-ups for the games



Arsenal-Atletico Madrid

ARSENAL (4-3-1-2): Cech; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Xhaka, Wilshere, Ramsey; Ozil; Welbeck, Lacazette. Coach: Wenger.

ATLETICO MADRID (4-4-2): Oblak; Vrsaljko, Savic, Godin, Lucas Hernandez; Saul, Thomas, Gabi, Koke; Diego Costa, Griezmann. Coach: Simeone.

Referee: Turpin (France)



Marseille- RB Salzburg

MARSEILLE (4-2-3-1): Pelé; Sarr, Rolando, Rami, Amavi; Luiz Gustavo, Lopez; Thauvin, Payet, Ocampos; Mitroglou. Coach: Garcia.

RB SALZBURG (4-4-2): Walke; Lainer, Ramalho, Caleta-Car, Ulmer; Haidara, Schlager, Samassekou, Berisha; Dabbur, Gulbrandsen. Coach: Rose

Referee: Collum (Scotland)

