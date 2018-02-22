Arsenal-Atletico, pundit says ‘Vrsaljko yellow card was exaggerated’

Former Inter and Fiorentina defender Daniele Adani talked to Sky Sport during the half time of Arsenal-Atletico Madrid on Thursday night.



The former Italian defender believes Sime Vrsaljko’s second yellow card was a wrong decision made by the referee Clement Turpin.



The Croatia International picked up two yellow cards in the space of eight minutes and was given his marching order in the 10th minute.



“I think the first yellow card is a clear one”, Adani said. “He [Bellerin] slips and loses the ball, it’s a tactical foul and a clear yellow card.”



“The second one, however, is a bit exaggerated. For sure he does nothing to avoid the impact but I think it’s a not a dirty foul. The referee could take a different decision. It’s a game changer, it’s a tough game so you could expect these kind of tackles during the game. The decision changes the game.”

