Arsenal are set to try to sign Emil Forsberg again, according to a very reliable source.

German football expert Raphael Hongstein said as much recently, claiming that the Swedish international will be one of the Gunners’ targets in the summer.

The RB Leipzig star has not enjoyed the best season, as he has been derailed by injury. This could make him more affordable, that’s for sure.

“Emil Forsberg has been in and out of the (RB Leipzig) team with injuries, and they’ve really missed him a lot,” Honigstein confirmed.

“He is still a guy who really wants to go to the Premier League. He was very upset when Arsenal’s offer was turned down straight away by Leipzig.

“I think (Arsenal) will come back in for him because he has got a lot of talent.”

These comments are in stark contrast to what Forsberg himself said back in November, when he replied to possible links with Manchester United by saying that his “focus is on RB”, and that he had only read about Jose Mourinho coming to watch him in Sweden “in the papers.”

The Swede made an absurd 19 Bundesliga assists last season, helping Leipzig nab second place.