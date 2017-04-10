Juventus are set to agree to a new deal with Coach Max Allegri,

The international website’s Romeo Agresti writes that the Livornese Coach, who has been targeted by the likes of Arsenal and Barcelona, is set to extend his stay at the J Stadium to the summer of 2020.

The former Milan Coach has won two Scudetti titles at the J Stadium, and has been able to rebuild Juventus following the departures of Andrea Pirlo, Arturo Vidal and Paul Pogba without hardly breaking step.

The Turinese side has now won five straight Serie A titles, and is set to win a third under Allegri barring some miraculous collapse. They also face Barcelona on Tuesday evening in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.

Allegri had been linked to Arsenal, especially after the rumour emerged that he had told friends at dinner that he’s join the Emirates side.