Arsenal, Barca Coaching target undecided, set to meet with Juve soon
28 March at 13:20Juventus are set to meet with Arsenal and Barcelona target Max Allegri in the coming days.
Today’s Gazzetta dello Sport writes that the Tuscan Coach is set to be the subject of a new offer from the Bianconeri, and that a meeting has been agreed to for the coming days.
Then again, no offers have been made, and the Tuscan Coach is still undecided.
This report comes weeks after our own Marco Bernardini had reported that the rumour on the street in his hometown Livorno was that Allegri wanted to go to Arsenal.
He was alleged to have expressed frustration at his current plight at the dinner table with his friends, and revealed that he was looking for a new challenge.
This comes days after Juventus had stated through sporting director Fabio Paratici that “Allegri is a great manager and we are very happy with him.
“We think he is one of the best managers out there and, for us, it is sure that he will stay here in the future.”
