Corentin Tolisso has said that he will “make up his own mind” about en eventual move to Juventus.

The Bayern, Arsenal and Barcelona target was on French television, and was asked about the possibility of moving to Turin, having also been linked to Napoli last summer, only for the move not to materialize.

“When I was about to sign with Napoli last season, some people were for [the move], some against, so I listened to everybody,” Tolisso told

“But in the end, I make my own decision, so if Juventus become interested in me and want me to join, I’ll do the same thing.

“I’ll ask advice from people who are important to me, but in the end I’ll make own choice”.

Recent reports indicated that

He’d already said some very interesting things a few days ago, when asked if he’d refuse Juventus.

" They have a great team, let's see what happens this summer. It is very hard to refuse a club like Juve but I want to do what's best for me. I haven't talked about this to the president yet so let's wait a bit. I really like the style of play in England and in Italy that's for sure... . I will take a decision soon as I want to see what will be best for my chances of making the World cup".