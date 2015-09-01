Leon Goretzka wants to move to Barcelona as soon as possible, according to the latest reports from Sport Bild.

The German midfielder’s deal with Schalke is set to expire in the summer, and the German paper claims that he wants to move because his agent and he would earn a cut from a possible transfer.

This explains why the 24-year-old wants to join the Blaugrana in the January window, because he would earn 20% of the deal along with his agent.

Barca like him because he’s young, has good technique and can play in many positions.



The Catalans need youth at the back and the German - whose performances at the Confederations Cup earned him the Cules’ interest - can perform well both in defence and in midfield.

Goretzka is also being linked to Arsenal, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

It really loooked like the Bavarians were going to pip the competition to him until a few months ago.