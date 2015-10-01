Arsenal, Benzema's arrival all depends on Cristiano Ronaldo

According to the Telegraph, Arsenal are strongly thinking about Real Madrid's Karim Benzema for next summer. Arsene Wenger has been an admirer of Benzema for some time now as Arsenal might try to make a serious attempt for him come summer time.



Benzema has been linked to Arsenal for some time now but in the end, it might be Cristiano Ronaldo's physical shape that might influence Benzema's future with Real Madrid. If Ronaldo stays fit then Real Madrid want to use him as their official front-man which would then make Benzema sellable. With Alexis Sanchez's future in doubt, Arsenal might be looking for a replacement. The 29 year old Benzema scored 10 goals so far this season for Real Madrid in 24 appearances for the club.



Arsenal are currently second in the English Premier League standings as they are behind Antonio Conte's Chelsea. Real Madrid are first in la Liga standings as Zidane's men are having a terrific season so far.

​

Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)