Arsenal blow as Mahrez admits he wants Roma move

Arsenal and Roma are interested in sign Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez and the Serie A giants have just made their third offer to sign the talented Algerian winger.



Leicester City’s asking price is € 40 million and the giallorossi are getting close to matching that fee given that they are reported to have offered € 35 million for the best Premier League player in the 2015/16 campaign.



Talking to Sky Sports, Mahrez has confirmed that he wants to move to Roma and that he is frustrated by Leicester’s decision to block his exit.



“I know Roma have made an offer, but Leicester turned it down”.



“There is nothing to do at the moment, Roma are a big club and I’d like to talk with them. I can’t do it until Leicester accept their offer. The club know what I want to do. I will do my best until I play for this team but of course I hope something will happen in the transfer market.”

