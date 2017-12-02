Un post condiviso da Ahmet Bulut (@ahmetbuluttheone) in data: 2 Dic 2017 alle ore 03:47 PST

Barcelona winger Arda Turan is likely to leave the Camp Nou in the January transfer window. The Turkey International has been struggling with game time so far this season and Ernesto Valverde has already proved to be open to his sale. The player has yet to play one single minute in the current campaign and Arsenal are being linked with signing him in the January window.The Gunners have been given a huge boost in their chase for the 30-year-old as the player has been spotted in London alongside his agent. The contra of Arda Turan with Barcelona expires in 2020.​Watch the picture of Arda Turan in London below.