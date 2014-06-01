Arsenal boost as Juventus retire from race to sign Serie A starlet
28 November at 11:47Jakub Jankto has emerged as one of the most interesting prospects in Serie A so much so he is being linked with moves to several top sides. Juventus, Arsenal and AC Milan are among the clubs to have been linked with a move for the 21-year-old but according to our sources Arsenal are now in pole position to sign the talented centre midfielder.
Juventus, in fact, are not willing to make a huge investment to sign him, either in the winter or in the summer transfer window. The Old Lady is now focusing on different transfer targets and the Czech Republic International is no more a hot target for the bianconeri.
AC Milan have also cooled their interest in Jankto whose most likely next destination seems to be the Premier League.
Arsenal are monitoring the talented midfielder since several months and Jankto has never hidden his appreciation for the Premier League.
Go to comments