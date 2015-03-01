Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has come out fighting in response to more fan protests calling for him to resign. Banners have now appeared at the club’s training facility at London Colney as the 67-year-old Frenchman arrived for his press-conference ahead of Wednesday’s home Premier League game against West Ham United.





With the Daily Mirror still claiming that he will sign a two-year extension to stay on as Gunners boss, Wenger himself explained to reporters that; “I have answered that question many times,” he said when asked about his future once more on Tuesday. “You ask again. Don’t worry; you will get that [answer] soon.”

“Honestly, I am professional and when you are professional you perform in ideal conditions and non-ideal conditions. I love to win football games. I just focus on that. I work for my club with honesty and integrity. I am not scared. I accept the judgement of people and focus on the game. That’s it.”



Despite all the off-field unrest, the North London side are still in the hunt for the FA Cup and a Champions League place next season. Wenger signed off by stating that; ““We need everybody on board. We need the support of our fans. We play as well in the semi-final of the FA Cup; it’s all to go for.”