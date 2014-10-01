Arsene Wenger to make his mind up over his future by the end of the month.

Arsenal chiefs have told managerto make his mind up over his future by the end of the month. The Sun writes that board members are becoming increasingly frustrated at the Frenchman’s uncertainty about what he intends to do in the summer.

The 67-year-old’s current contract expires at the end of the season and he recently stated that; “No decision has been made and there is no need to come back on to that at the moment. I have been here for 20 years and had many opportunities to leave. I don’t need to convince anyone — my preference has always been Arsenal. I am not looking for jobs at other clubs, or from other people. The club is free to make the decision it wants — and I will respect that.”



The journal also understands that Wenger is set to meet club bosses in three weeks’ time during the international break when they will expect to receive a definite answer. Juventus coach Massimo Allegri remains one of the front-runners should Wenger decide to vacate his position.