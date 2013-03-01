Arsenal’s three home meetings with Bournemouth in all competitions have all ended in victory, with the most recent being a 3-1 win in November last season.

Bournemouth have only avoided defeat once in all competitions against the Gunners – this came at the Vitality Stadium last season, when the Cherries let a three-goal lead slip to draw 3-3 in January in the Premier League.

Arsenal have won their last 23 home Premier League matches against sides who started that day in the relegation zone, since drawing 4-4 with Spurs in October 2008.

Arsenal have not lost three of their opening four games to a league campaign since 1982-83 (W0 D1 L3 – finished 10th).

The Gunners haven’t suffered three successive Premier League defeats since January 2012.

Arsenal have conceded on average 1.43 goals per league game in 2017, their highest rate in a calendar year since 1965 (1.77).

Since winning three of their first four Premier League trips to London (L1), Bournemouth have lost five of their last six (D1), losing most recently 0-4 to Spurs in April last season.



