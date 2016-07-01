Arsenal-Bournemouth Preview: team news, predicted line-ups, Opta Facts & Stats

The international break came at an opportune time for Arsenal following the team's 4-0 defeat at Liverpool nearly two weeks ago. Manager Arsene Wenger and the Gunners must move past the thrashing on Saturday, though, as Arsenal returns to the Emirates Stadium to host Bournemouth.



The good news for the Premier League side is that Wenger should have the majority of his first-choice roster available to him, including Alexis Sanchez, who appeared for Chile during the South American nation's recent CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying fixtures.



While Sanchez's future at Arsenal is firmly hanging in the balance after nearly joining Manchester City during the summer transfer window, the London side will need production out of the 28-year-old while he's still involved in the club.



Jack Wilshere will likely be the lone missing piece for the Gunners, who continues to find his way back to full match fitness, while Santi Cazorla is a long-term absentee from the lineup with an achilles injury.



Arsenal enters Saturday sitting on three points through the club's first three matches of the season. The Gunners will be looking to avenge back-to-back losses to Stoke City and more recently -- Liverpool.



Meanwhile, Bournemouth comes into the weekend in the bottom three after failing to notch a victory through the opening month of the PL season. The Cherries managed just one goal through their first three matches, which is surely positive news for Arsenal, who have struggled defensively and allowed eight goals thus far.



Predicted line-ups



Arsenal: Cech; Bellerin, Koscielny, Monreal, Holding, Kolasinac; Xhaka, Ramsey, Alexis, Ozil; Lacazette

Bournemouth: Begovic; Smith, Cook, Ake, Mings, Daniels; Gosling, Surman, Arter; King, Defoe



@MattReedFutbol

Matt Reed