Arsenal have won their last six home games against Burnley in all competitions, since a 0-1 loss in September 1974 in a league match.



Indeed, Burnley haven’t beaten Arsenal in any of their last nine attempts in all competitions (D1 L8), losing the last seven in a row. Their last win against the Gunners came in a League Cup match in December 2008 (2-0 at Turf Moor).



Arsenal’s last three Premier League matches against Burnley have been decided by a 90th minute winner – it’s the only fixture in the competition’s history to see three consecutive 90th minute winning goals.



This will be Arsenal’s eighth consecutive Premier League game to be played on a Sunday – the longest run of games ever played on a specific weekday in the competition (excluding Saturdays).



Burnley have won three of their last four away Premier League games (D1) – as many as Arsenal have won all season on the road.