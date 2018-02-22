Arsenal-Burnley: confirmed line-ups and live updates
06 May at 16:30
Arsenal have won their last six home games against Burnley in all competitions, since a 0-1 loss in September 1974 in a league match.
Indeed, Burnley haven’t beaten Arsenal in any of their last nine attempts in all competitions (D1 L8), losing the last seven in a row. Their last win against the Gunners came in a League Cup match in December 2008 (2-0 at Turf Moor).
Arsenal’s last three Premier League matches against Burnley have been decided by a 90th minute winner – it’s the only fixture in the competition’s history to see three consecutive 90th minute winning goals.
This will be Arsenal’s eighth consecutive Premier League game to be played on a Sunday – the longest run of games ever played on a specific weekday in the competition (excluding Saturdays).
Burnley have won three of their last four away Premier League games (D1) – as many as Arsenal have won all season on the road.
Indeed, Burnley haven’t beaten Arsenal in any of their last nine attempts in all competitions (D1 L8), losing the last seven in a row. Their last win against the Gunners came in a League Cup match in December 2008 (2-0 at Turf Moor).
Arsenal’s last three Premier League matches against Burnley have been decided by a 90th minute winner – it’s the only fixture in the competition’s history to see three consecutive 90th minute winning goals.
This will be Arsenal’s eighth consecutive Premier League game to be played on a Sunday – the longest run of games ever played on a specific weekday in the competition (excluding Saturdays).
Burnley have won three of their last four away Premier League games (D1) – as many as Arsenal have won all season on the road.
Go to comments