Arsenal-Burnley: Confirmed lineups

Arsenal face Burnley in a key home Premier League clash which can allow Arsenal to move ahead in the Premier League table, moving in second place after Manchester City’s 2-2 stalemate against Tottenham and Liverpool’s unexpected home defeat against Swansea. Burnley sit 12th in the Premier League table with 26 points. Sean Dyche’s side re far from European spots but are also hovering ten points above the relegation battle making their position in the Premier League pretty safe, at least for now. Have a look at the confirmed lineups and follow the live updates from the Emirates Stadium with us.



